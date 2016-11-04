What You Need To Make Sure You Do For A Trouble-Free Trip

Everyone wants to be a smart traveler who gets more for their money and books the best trips. Traveling seems to be getting more and more expensive and navigating all of the internet sites and travel agencies can get confusing. Here are a few simple tips to help you along.

If you travel to a foreign city, keep a lookout for people pretending to be police or law enforcement. Be sure your passport is in your possession at all times, and never give it to anyone. If they state you must go to an office, offer to walk the distance with them. Perhaps the most important thing is to never allow yourself to enter a strange person's vehicle.

When booking a hotel stay, be sure to ask when the hotel was last built or renovated. A low-cost motel that's brand new might be a better option than an older building attached to a good name. Stay away from lower-end and mid-range hotels that haven't been renovated in more than five or six years.

When traveling to many areas of the world, be aware of the nature of the plumbing. For example, toilet paper is not meant to go into the sewer pipes in much of the world. Instead, there will be a small basket next to the toilet to hold the paper.

If you're going to be staying in a hotel, one of the first things you should do is check the alarm clock. Often either the guest prior or a maid playing a prank will have the alarm clock set and it may wake you up blaring in your ear in the middle of the night.

The price of food in airports and on airplanes is notoriously expensive, unhealthy and of poor quality. If you have the time to spare, bring some food to eat at the airport or in the airplane, when you travel. Most drinks aren't allowed through security, but most food is.

Peruse the blogosphere. Bloggers are everywhere, and there is most likely one, if not many, bloggers blogging about your destination. Their blogs are a great resource for finding information about hidden gems of the city--restaurants, hotels, attractions, and more. Don't be shy. If you contact them, many will be happy to answer your specific questions as well.

Before traveling on a road trip, come up with two different routes; one should include a variety of landmarks while the other should give you a direct path to your destination. By having two routes planned, you can be flexible depending on your needs. If you start to run out of time, take the faster route. Otherwise, go on the scenic route and enjoy seeing some of the local landmarks.

When you know you will be on an airplane for an extended amount of time, make sure you dress for the occasion. Wearing tight jeans will not be comfortable and will make you miserable by the end of the ride. Try sweatpants or a loose fitting cotton dress.

Consider buying a portable shower before you travel on a road trip. You will invariably stop the car to check out a local site, and sometimes you may engage in a physically strenuous activity. Getting back in the car when you feel unclean makes it hard to relax and enjoy your trip. A portable shower allows you to feel refreshed for the next leg of your journey.

Although the idea of adding more clutter to your inbox may seem less than ideal, most major airlines do offer incentives for people who subscribe to their emails. People who can tolerate a few extra emails per week are often rewarded with first-come, first-served access to special promotions and information on upcoming sales.

Try to pack light when travelling. The last thing you want to be doing when is lugging heavy bags and suitcases through airport terminals and onto buses and trains. Only pack items that you are sure you will need and think about which items you could buy at your destination.

Sometimes staying away from home during travel can be stressful because of new surroundings. Bring along a few comfort items such as your pillow or a favorite family photo. These items will make unfamiliar accommodations seem more friendly. If you need to block out unfamiliar noises, request a fan or set a radio so all it plays is static.

Knowing what is and is not allowed on an airplane can save you a hassle at the airport. Many people do not realize that simple everyday items such as hand lotion, sunscreen, etc., are considered spreads and either need to be in a clear plastic bag, or in your checked luggage. It is best to check with the TSA website before you leave for your trip to ensure smooth sailing at the airport.

In conclusion, there are many tips that can easily be followed to optimize your traveling experience. By learning and memorizing these tips, you have learned that there are things about traveling that you never even knew. Just remember, vacations are about fun, so first and foremost, relax and enjoy yourself!