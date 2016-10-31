Travel Guide 101

Taking a trip can be a lot of fun. There are countless places to visit. New cultures, foods and people can be exhilarating. If you have an idea about the best place to look, you can find interesting sights right around the corner.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World in Orlando on a budget, consider going around the beginning of December. Fees to the park do not go down, but this is when hotels in the area cut their prices and run promotions to attract local visitors. In addition, the park is less crowded, so you do not have to wait in line as long for your favorite attractions.

Make your luggage bright and noticeable. Try to avoid carrying bags that are one matte color and blend in with all the other pieces of luggage in the airport. Having unusual-looking luggage will make your bag easier to spot and will discourage criminals from stealing it in a busy airport.

If you're traveling to a country where you're likely to want to enjoy a bottle of wine, bring along your own corkscrew. If you don't know the area or speak the language, tracking down a corkscrew just for that impromptu picnic can turn a relaxing afternoon into a harried scavenger hunt.

Try using a racing belt to thwart pickpockets. Getting robbed can ruin your entire vacation. To lessen the chances of this happening, consider investing in the storage belts racers use to store their keys, money, and such. This will keep your valuables close to your body where they are less likely to be stolen.

Make sure you check your credit card statement after you stay at a hotel. Even if your bill is correct when you pay at check out, extra fees may find their way into your payment. Sometimes rooms get charges twice by accident or another guest's expenses will get put on your account. If this happens, call the hotel's billing department right away.

Make sure you check that you are getting the best price through the carrier themselves. Travelocity and similar websites aren't the only place to find deals on airfares.

If you wish to travel abroad, try learning about the language. You can easily find small guides that contain all the essential words, in case you get lost or need something. Do not assume that everybody will speak English and people will be more friendly if you try speaking their language.

If you are traveling on an extended vacation, plan on doing laundry as you go. You should not attempt to carry more than a week's worth of clothing with you at any one time. More than that will become too bulky to easily transport from place to place; doing laundry in the sink is easier.

If you take prescription medications, plan for your vacations. Carry enough of your medications with you to cover your entire trip plus an additional week. You will most likely not be able to fill prescriptions while traveling, plus you want to be covered if you are delayed at any point during your trip.

When traveling to a foreign country, try to learn at least a few words of the language. Knowing how to say simple phrases like "how are you", "may I have the check", or "where is the bathroom" can help tremendously as you navigate throughout your destination. It also helps the locals to see that you are making an effort, which may make them friendlier toward you.

Kids need something to do during down time at the hotel. Kids will always have more energy than you and time in the hotel can create cabin fever very quickly. Bring a bag that has toys, books or any other activities that can keep your children occupied and having fun while you relax.

There are so many places to visit in the world. There is a place just right for you, whether your tastes are adventurous or more tame. Should you be traveling close to home, off the continent or to the other side of the world, every destination holds new wonder and excitement.