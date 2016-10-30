Horrified About Taking A Trip? These Tips Can Assist Ease Your Fears!

Travel is a hobby for some and a business necessity for others. But regardless of your reason for getting from one place to another, there are ways to make it easier and more pleasant, and ways for it to bring stress into your life. Try these great tips for making travel time into a more enjoyable time.

When packing, make sure you split up your valuables. If you are packing multiple bags for a trip, spread your more expensive items out between them. Always avoid putting all your valuables in one bag in case this bag is lost or stolen. Losing only one bag is still terrible but might not ruin your trip.

Before you go on a trip, ask around for tips from friends and family. See who has been there before and/or what they'd recommend you either visit or avoid. Are there particular restaurants, sights, or shows you should see? You can also check out sites on the internet that provide advice from fellow travelers.

When traveling to tropical areas, always keep your dirty laundry in a closed bag. Hotels and homes in tropical parts of the world aren't as bug-proof as most American homes. Dirty laundry will attract insects, especially ants, meaning that clothing that was simply dirty, is now completely unwearable for the rest of the trip.

If you will be out of town for a few days or more, consider having someone you know drive by your house occasionally to make sure that everything looks okay. You may also want them to go inside and turn lights on at night. This will let anyone watching know that the house is being cared for.

Because security does not allow you to lock your luggage, you run the risk of the zippers coming undone and your belongings leaving a trail across the country and around the baggage claim. To help prevent this, use zip ties, which hold the zipper together, but can easily be cut off (with little cost to you) by security, if necessary.

Talk to your bellman. The man who helps carry your bags to your room is usually one of the most informed people in the hotel. He can tell you the best and worst places to eat, drink, and be merry or relax. Tipping him can bring you a wealth of information, so don't be stingy!

Get to know the names of the hotel employees. These are the people that will be taking care of you during your stay, and if you make an effort to get to know them, they will go out of their way to make your stay better. Tipping these people never hurts!

When you travel to visit friends or family, be a courteous guest and do not assume they will make all your sightseeing plans for you. Many people assume they are there to be entertained, which is of course an incorrect assumption and generates bad feeling. Instead, do your homework ahead of time, let your hosts know what you're planning to do, invite but don't oblige them to accompany you, and spend your time together in good will, knowing you are being a gracious guest.

If you're a novice flyer and you find yourself about to board an airplane, bring some gum and a music player. When the plane is taking off and landing, slip your headphones on and chew some gum. The music will keep you calm and relaxed while the gum will prevent your ears from popping.

Making long term travel plans can seem time consuming and frustrating. The best way to make sure you have all your ends tied before leaving is to make a check list of all that needs to be done. This will ensure that once you have left, you will not be left thinking you are missing something important.

Cash your checks in advance as they may not be accepted. Even though traveler's checks are widely accepted, they are not that easy to use. Be safe because you may see that you lose money with these traveller's checks.

Before your road trip begins, look into how much money fuel will cost you over the course of your travels. Websites are available that can help you figure out the numbers based on which city you are leaving from, which city you are arriving at and the type of car that you drive. Getting a ballpark figure of the cost involved will help you avoid unexpected costs and make your trip more enjoyable.

If you are traveling with your pet make a vet visit before you leave. Get a full check-up with your vet. Also make sure your pet is fully vaccinated. It is a good idea to ask your vet if they can refer to someone in the area you going in case you end up needing medical attention for your pet.

You go on vacation to have fun, but having fun should not mean letting your guard down. As we have discussed in this article, remaining safe should always be your top priority when traveling. Keeping a few basic safety tips handy can give you peace of mind, and make your trip more enjoyable too.